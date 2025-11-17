Feeling like November this week

Waking up to calm winds and cool temperatures in the 20s this morning, with clear skies to start the day. High pressure is keeping our weather quiet and dry for now. With mostly sunny skies, highs this afternoon will reach the low 40s, right around average for this time of year and not as breezy as the past couple of days.

Clouds begin to move in later today, giving us a cloudy night with lows in the mid-20s. Early Tuesday, our next system brings a rain–snow mix. The steadier snow will stay mainly south of Appleton. Some wet, slushy accumulation is possible in those areas, enough to make a few roads slick for the morning commute.

Another small chance for showers arrives Thursday, mainly for northern Wisconsin. Otherwise, seasonably cool weather sticks around with highs in the 40s through the week.