Feeling like late May

Winds out of the southwest are going to be warming us up today. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-70s, about 15 degrees above average for early May. Winds will be gusting near 35 miles per hour.

Strong winds, warm temperatures, and low humidity all contribute to an elevated fire risk today. Burning should be avoided.

This afternoon, a cold front will pass through, bringing a chance for some showers and possibly a few claps of thunder.

After the cold front passes, winds will shift to the northwest, bringing temperatures back below average for the rest of the week. There will also be a few chances for scattered showers throughout the week.