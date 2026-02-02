Feeling like February

Some light snow moved through the area overnight, leaving behind light accumulation and a few slick roads this morning. Be careful if you’re heading out early. Clouds will gradually decrease through the morning, with a mix of sun and clouds expected by this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-20s, with calm winds.

Tonight, skies continue to clear and temperatures drop into the single digits. Tuesday will be sunny and seasonable, with highs in the low-20s. Overall, temperatures this week will stay close to average for early February. Our next chance for snow arrives on Thursday