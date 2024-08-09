Feeling like Fall...

A cold front moved through yesterday afternoon, bringing in some cooler temperatures and gusty northwesterly winds. Our high temperatures today will barely climb into the 70s. That's 10 degrees below average!! Gusty northwesterly winds making it feel even cooler. We could see some light rain showers into the evening on Friday.

Temperatures remain below normal into the weekend. Only in the mid 70s for Saturday. There is a small chance for rain on Saturday evening.

Warmer on Sunday with highs into the upper 70s and sunny skies.

The 80s return for the work week.

