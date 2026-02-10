February forties?

Today stays on the mild side, with temperatures starting in the upper 20s this morning and warming into the upper 30s this afternoon, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Skies will be partly cloudy, and it’ll be breezy at times with wind gusts up to around 25 mph. Clouds thin out tonight as temperatures drop to near 20 degrees. Tomorrow cools off a bit, with highs in the low 30s and mostly sunny skies. Looking ahead, above-average temperatures stick around through the week, with highs reaching the 40s this weekend and calm, quiet weather expected.