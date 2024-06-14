Father's Day Weekend storms approaching

Friday has brought mostly sunny weather across N.E.W. with temperatures a bit cooler than earlier in the week with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

Saturday highs will be similar to Friday in the mid/upper 70s with mostly sunny skies and showers/storms possible late in the day.

Sunday will be noticeably warmer with Father's Day highs reaching the mid/upper 80s with showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day.

N.E.W. is expected to break into the low 90s early next week with thunderstorms and showers possible throughout the week before the first official day of summer on Thursday.