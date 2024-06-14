Father's Day Weekend Forecast

Friday, we fall back into the upper 70s, but still above normal! Mostly sunny skies with northerly winds bringing in cooler air for Saturday.

Mostly sunny skies during the day on Saturday but we could see some thunderstorms Saturday late night and into Sunday morning. Tracking some storms on Father's Day. Highs back into the upper 80s on Sunday.

More 80s & 90s expected next week.

Wisconsin will be under the ring of fire next week which means it's going to be active.

We have several chances for thunderstorms or thunderstorm complexes. Severe weather is possible.

Climatologically we are at the peak of tornado season here in Northeast Wisconsin.

Summer officially arrives on Thursday. The summer solstice is at 3:50 pm.