Falling into November

Saturday night marks the end of Daylight Saving as we turn our clocks back at 2am back to 1am.
Sunday highs will be right around normal at about 50 degrees.
More sun will come out during the day along with gusty winds.
Rain is expected to take from Sunday night into the early hours of Monday morning.
A week in the 50s lies ahead.
