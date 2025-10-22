Fall weather in full swing

Wednesday starts off chilly, with morning temperatures in the low 40s and cloudy skies. Clouds will stick around throughout the day, bringing chances for isolated showers this afternoon into tonight. Highs today will be a few degrees below average for this time of year, struggling to reach the upper 40s. Windy conditions will continue, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Overnight, temperatures will dip into the upper 30s under continued cloud cover.

This cooler pattern will stick around through Friday, keeping daytime highs below normal. Frost is possible Thursday and Friday night. Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy, with a high near 50 degrees. By the weekend, temperatures are expected to warm slightly, climbing back up near 60 degrees.

