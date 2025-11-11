Fall temperatures coming back soon

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
As you head out this morning, you might encounter a few flurries or light snow showers during your commute. Any lingering snow should move out by late morning, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. Later on, a few breaks in the clouds may allow some blue sky to peek through.

Today marks the beginning of a gradual warming trend. Temperatures will climb to around 40 degrees this afternoon, with more noticeable warming expected tomorrow and through the rest of the week.

After this morning’s brief chance for snow, conditions will stay mostly calm for the remainder of the work week. However, it will be windy, expect wind gusts around 30 miles per hour today and tomorrow.

