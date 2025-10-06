Fall temperatures are back

After a record-breaking weekend of high temperatures, fall is making a comeback.

A cold front will move through to start the work week, bringing a high chance of rain Monday morning and again in the evening. Temperatures will steadily drop throughout the day, with the high around 65°F in the morning, cooling to near 60°F by the afternoon.

Monday night, expect lows in the mid-40s.

By Tuesday, highs will again reach the mid-60s, but a much colder night is ahead, with temperatures falling into the mid-30s overnight.