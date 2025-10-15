Fall-like today, warmer by the weekend

Rain began early last night and continued on and off into the early hours of this morning, but rain chances will gradually decrease as the morning goes on. While the showers end, clouds will linger, so expect overcast skies to start your day. Morning temperatures are in the upper 40s, and as the day progresses, cloud cover will slowly diminish, leading to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s, which is right around average for this time of year.

Tonight, skies will clear out, leading to mostly clear conditions and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer as winds shift, bringing highs into the lower 60s. The next chance for rain will arrive Thursday night.

Looking ahead, Friday and Saturday will bring above-average temperatures, but more seasonable conditions are expected to return by the end of the weekend.