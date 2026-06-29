Extreme heat is on the way

Extreme Heat Advisories are in effect for much of northeast Wisconsin as dangerous heat and humidity settle into the region this week. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 90s while dew points rise into the 70s, creating very humid conditions. Combined, the heat and humidity will push heat index values into the triple digits, making it feel hotter than the actual air temperature. There is not much relief overnight as lows stay in the 70s.

Take extra precautions if you'll be spending time outdoors. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and limit outdoor activities. Never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle, even for a short time. The heat and humidity are expected to stick around through much of the workweek.

The hot, humid air will also fuel daily chances for thunderstorms. Our first round arrives Sunday night as showers and thunderstorms move across the area. Some storms could become severe, producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy downpours.

Additional rounds of thunderstorms are possible nearly every day this week, and some of those storms could also become strong to severe.