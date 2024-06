Sunday has been a cloudy and windy day with highs in the lower 70s across most of N.E.W.

The clouds will stick around until the early hours of Monday morning with temperatures falling down to the upper 40s.

Monday will bring clear sunny skies during the day with temperatures reaching the low 70s again.

Temperatures will continue to rise during the week up into the 80s, but the middle of the week brings the potential for showers and thunderstorms between Tuesday and Thursday.