Expect Severe Storms Today

It is another active weather day across our neighborhoods but the risk for severe weather is much greater today.

There are 2 batches of storms to move across Wisconsin today - the first will move with a warm front and the second with a cold front.

First will begin in the late morning & early afternoon. Once this moves through, we may see some clearing and warming which could lead to stronger storms tonight.

Although both batches of storms could produce severe weather, it's the second batch that we need to watch.

If those storms can get going, all types of severe weather will be possible including tornadoes, large hail & damaging straight line winds.

Heavy rainfall is also possible.

Rain showers linger into Wednesday morning. Clouds decrease throughout the day & gusty winds increase. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

More sunshine on Thursday as highs are in the mid 70s.

Next chance of rain will be Friday night into the day Saturday.