We have another great weather day to start your week! Highs near 70 degrees and plenty of sunshine! Winds become a bit breezy this afternoon.

Lots of rain across our neighborhoods this week. We can expect thunderstorms Tuesday mid-morning and throughout the evening. Isolated severe storms are possible.

After that, our next rain system will move into the state Wednesday night into Thursday.

Our temperatures alternate between low 60s and high 60s.