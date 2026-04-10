Enjoy Friday sun before weekend storms

We’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temperatures today and through the first half of Saturday. However, the weather turns more active Saturday night.

Rain begins late Saturday, followed by multiple chances for rain in the days that follow. Heavy rainfall is likely, and thunderstorms are possible. A few of these storms could be severe, especially on Monday.

The heavy rain may worsen existing flooding or create new flooding issues, so it’s important to monitor the weather closely.

Be sure to get out and enjoy the weather today and early tomorrow before this shift in our weather pattern.