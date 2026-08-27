Ending the work week on a nice note

To close out the work week, we’re going to enjoy some fantastic weather. Today and tomorrow will bring mostly sunny skies, highs near 80 degrees and fairly low humidity. Friday’s Packers preseason game should feature great weather, with mostly sunny skies to start and mostly clear conditions through sunset. Temperatures will be around 77 degrees at kickoff.

This weekend brings our next chance for rain. We may see a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms on Saturday, with a higher chance for showers and storms on Sunday. Humidity will begin to climb Saturday and become quite high by Sunday. It will also be breezy on Saturday.

Rain chances continue into Monday as unsettled weather lingers. Temperatures will then climb as we head into next week, setting us up for an above-average start to September.