Ending the week with storms

After a cold front passed last night, cooler air moved in as winds shifted to the northeast. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid-40s, which is still above average but cooler than yesterday, when highs reached the 50s. Clouds will increase throughout the morning, and you may see a few isolated showers this afternoon.

Tomorrow, we’ll see active weather pick up. Rain chances increase tomorrow morning and continue into Saturday morning. Rain will be on and off throughout the day and may be heavy at times, with thunder possible. A few of the storms could become severe, with gusty winds and hail possible, particularly later tomorrow.

After that, clouds will start to clear later on Saturday, and Sunday warms to near 60 degrees.