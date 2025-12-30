Ending 2025 on a cold note

After a low-pressure system dumped snow across northeast Wisconsin yesterday, much colder air has settled into the area. Temperatures this morning are in the low teens and will not warm much from there, with highs only reaching the upper teens this afternoon.

There is another chance for snow today, with around 1–2 inches possible. While not a lot of snow, it is still enough to cause impacts, particularly on roads, so be sure to take your time when traveling today.

New Year’s Eve will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper teens, and you may see a few flakes. If you have plans tonight, it will be a cold one, so make sure to bundle up. Temperatures will be near zero, with wind chills even colder.