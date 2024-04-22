Earth Day Forecast

Happy Earth Day

Today will be mostly sunny and windy with highs in the mid 60s. More clouds into the evening hours as we see a line of showers move through Northeast Wisconsin. We have an area of low pressure on the way Monday night and Tuesday that will bring showers.

Tuesday comes with similar temperatures in the mid 60s but more clouds throughout the day. Tuesday afternoon we can expect widespread rain showers and a couple of non-severe thunderstorms.

Wednesday and Thursday are much cooler and below normal. Sunny skies.

Warmer but keeping an eye on rain showers this weekend.