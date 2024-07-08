Early week storms precede sunshine

The scattered systems that came through Northeast Wisconsin on Sunday did not end up producing the rainfall and storms that were originally expected.

Only some of our neighborhoods received any rain at all and those that did got very little.

However, Sunday night is expected to include more rain and possible thunderstorms with a number of small systems coming through the area after midnight.

Severe weather is not expected overnight. Lows are expected to drop into the mid 60s.

Monday looks to be mostly cloudy with more scattered showers and storms arriving in the late afternoon/early evening across the area.

The threat for severe weather is low. High temperatures will reach the low 80s.

The rest of the upcoming week looks about as good as you could ask for. Sunny or mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Next weekend will heat up even more going into the upper 80s when the chances for thunderstorms pick up again.