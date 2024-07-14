Early week storms approaching

The heat continues with high temperatures today reaching the upper 80s across most of Northeast Wisconsin.

The humidity has also remained fairly consistent throughout the area, making it feel hotter than it already is.

There are chances for scattered storms tonight in the southern part of our viewing area, but those systems are not expected to produce severe weather.

Our high temperatures on Monday will be similar to today with highs reaching the upper 80s once again.

We'll have mostly sunny skies to begin the day, but chances for showers and storms pick up in the late morning/early afternoon and into Monday evening.

There is a higher chance of severe weather tomorrow than tonight.

Temperatures will cool down during the rest of the week during which we'll be treated to a nice stretch of mostly sunny skies.