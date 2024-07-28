Early week storm chances pick up

Sunday provided more high temperatures in the low/mid 80s.

Even with the sun out, cloud cover has been consistent throughout the day.

The clouds have only produced periodic light rain and could bring more during Sunday night into Monday.

Monday is expected to bring similarly warm highs in the mid 80s with partly sunny skies and more chances for rain and stronger storms.

The potential for severe weather is low.

We'll continue to heat up into the upper 80s and even a potential 90-degree day in the middle of the week with more chances for thunderstorms.