Early Sunday snow

Snow is expected across northeast Wisconsin overnight Saturday into the early hours of Sunday morning.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Northwoods and Door County taking effect at midnight lasting until Sunday afternoon.

Plan on slippery road conditions and possible reduced visibility because of windy snow.

About 2-4 inches of snow are expected throughout the area.

Sunday night will see our temperatures drop into the single digits.

Monday highs will barely crack double digits which will be a windy day with mostly sunny skies.