Early morning rain before weekend sun

Our high temperatures were back above normal as we returned to the low/mid 60s with more sunny skies.
We'll have a warmer Thursday night with highs in the upper 40/low 50s.
More clouds move into the area overnight with early morning showers expected Friday morning.
Friday highs will hit the upper 60s leading into a mostly sunny weekend.
