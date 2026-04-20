Dry weather returns

After a hectic week last week, we’re off to a much quieter start. We can expect dry weather through Thursday, allowing river levels to continue falling and floodwaters to recede.

Temperatures today are a bit below average, around 50 degrees, but we’ll see highs in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week. A few clouds will develop later today, but they’ll clear out by tomorrow morning, giving us a very sunny Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next chance for rain arrives Thursday night, when we could see a few thunderstorms. Rain chances may linger into Friday, but conditions will gradually dry out throughout the day.