Drive carefully- snow and strong winds today

We are currently under winter weather and wind advisories.

Rain will begin this morning as a cold front moves through, and temperatures will drop as it passes. As the air cools, the rain will transition to snow around sunrise. Snow will continue through this afternoon, with slight chances lingering into tonight. Snow totals are expected to range from 1 to 3 inches, with some locally higher amounts. Northern Wisconsin will see even greater accumulations.

On top of the snow, wind gusts near 55 mph are expected. The combination of snow and strong winds will create hazardous driving conditions, especially as many people begin holiday travel. If you’re on the road today, take your time and be careful.

On Thanksgiving, the weather will calm down, but cold temperatures will settle in. Highs tomorrow will only be around 30°F. Windy conditions will continue as well, with gusts near 30 mph.

And we need to keep our eye on another system moving through this weekend that will likely bring impactful snowfall.