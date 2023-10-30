Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dreaming of a White Halloween??

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:45 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 18:45:39-04

The first snow of the season arrives on Halloween. Our snowiest Halloween on record was just 4 years ago when we picked up 1.9".
A widespread dusting - 2" is expected. Locally higher amounts of 3"+ are possible.
Snow covered & slippery roads are possible for the morning commute.
Trick-or-treating will be cold with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

Halloween: AM snow tapering to snow showers & flurries. PM sun & clouds with gusty winds/ Temperatures remain chilly in the mid/upper 30s.

Wednesday: Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies.
Thursday: Highs in the low/mid 40s. Increasing clouds.
Friday: Chance for rain showers with mid/upper 40s.

Weekend: Chance for rain showers with mid/upper 40s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.