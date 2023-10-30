Dreaming of a White Halloween??

The first snow of the season arrives on Halloween. Our snowiest Halloween on record was just 4 years ago when we picked up 1.9".

A widespread dusting - 2" is expected. Locally higher amounts of 3"+ are possible.

Snow covered & slippery roads are possible for the morning commute.

Trick-or-treating will be cold with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

Halloween: AM snow tapering to snow showers & flurries. PM sun & clouds with gusty winds/ Temperatures remain chilly in the mid/upper 30s.

Wednesday: Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies.

Thursday: Highs in the low/mid 40s. Increasing clouds.

Friday: Chance for rain showers with mid/upper 40s.

Weekend: Chance for rain showers with mid/upper 40s.