A bit warmer this morning after many of us woke up in the 30s yesterday. Still feeling like fall throughout our neighborhoods with overnight lows consistently falling below 50 degrees.

High temperatures in the low 70s for Thursday with mostly sunny skies. A cold front moves through tonight bringing some clouds and cooler temperatures for Friday. Highs remain above normal in the upper 60s.

Showers are likely overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Sunshine and 70s stick around for next week!