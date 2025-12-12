Dangerous wind chills this weekend

Cold weather advisories have been issued for nearly all of our counties due to the extreme wind chills expected this weekend.

Friday begins on a cold note with temperatures in the single digits and partly cloudy skies. As the day goes on, clouds will increase ahead of an approaching front. An arctic cold front will bring light snow across the area, with most locations seeing less than half an inch of accumulation. Behind this front, much colder air and gusty winds will move in.

Temperatures will fall into the negatives overnight, and on Saturday they will struggle to rise above 0°. Winds will be gusting near 25 miles per hour from late Friday through Saturday. These conditions will drive wind chills into the negative teens and twenties across the region. Wind chills this low can lead to frostbite or hypothermia if you are outside too long without proper clothing.

Make sure to wear appropriate layers, limit time outdoors, and take steps to protect yourself, your family, friends, and pets.

The cold will last through the weekend before a warm-up begins early next week.