Counting down the days until spring

This morning, light snow is falling, but only minor accumulation is expected. Roads remain slick as we continue to clean up from the blizzard, so take your time when driving today.

Any lingering snow will wrap up this morning, but clouds will stick around for most of the day. High temperatures will reach the mid-30s, allowing some of our snow cover to begin melting.

Overnight, we’ll see rain and a wintry mix, which could make roads even slicker for the Thursday morning commute. Clouds will start to decrease as we move through Thursday, with temperatures reaching the 40s.

Spring begins on Friday, and for the next few days it will feel like early spring, with highs in the 40s. However, this weekend brings a chance for a light wintry mix of rain and snow.