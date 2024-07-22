Could incoming storms force the Packers inside on Tuesday?

It's been just about a nice of a day as we could ask for in Northeast Wisconsin with the Packers opening their training camp and the EAA AirVenture beginning in Oshkosh.

Today we got sunny skies, warm highs in the low 80s, calm winds and low humidity.

Tuesday will bring much less favorable conditions.

We can expect showers and storms throughout the day, although severe weather is not expected.

Highs will also cool down into the upper 70s.

The Packers have said if inclement weather forces the team indoors, the practice will be closed to the public because of space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center. This is certainly possible for tomorrow.

After Tuesday, we cool down a bit more on Wednesday before warming back up into the 80s with mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week.