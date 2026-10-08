Cooling off for now

Temperatures yesterday ran about 10 degrees above average, but today, northwest winds will usher in cooler air. Temperatures this morning are in the lower 40s and will warm nicely throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid-60s, still about 5 degrees above average. Skies will be mostly sunny, with a breezy northwest wind.

Overnight, skies will remain mostly clear, allowing temperatures to drop to around 40 degrees. Some patchy frost is possible, especially across the north. Highs will return to the mid-60s tomorrow.

Clouds increase Friday night, and there could be an isolated shower as a warm front lifts into the area. That warm front will usher in a big change for the weekend. We’ll get one more taste of summer as temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Some locations could run nearly 20 degrees above average. Skies will be mostly sunny, though it will be windy at times.

Weather will be great for the Packers-Bears game. Skies will be mostly sunny with a light breeze, and temperatures will be near 75 degrees at kickoff.

A cold front moves through at the start of next week, bringing rain on Monday. Behind the front, temperatures will turn much cooler.