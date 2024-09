After showers and storms this weekend, our skies are expected to clear up Sunday night into Monday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 40s for the first night of fall.

After a long stretch of highs in the 80s, we're expected to cool down into the upper 60s and low 70s for Monday and Tuesday.

Mostly sunny skies will continue into the rest of the week with high temperatures in the mid 70s entering the weekend.