Cooling closer to normal highs

The end of September and early October felt like summer, but now fall temperatures are coming back.
We're cooling back down closer to our normal high temperatures around the low 60s.
Monday night will bring more showers before we continue with a mostly dry week.
Tuesday begins a mostly sunny stretch before lows drop into the 30s going into Wednesday morning.
Posted
The end of September and early October felt like summer, but now fall temperatures are coming back.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.