Cooler temperatures creeping in

The fall-like temperatures we’ve experienced over the past week will continue into today. Thursday morning will start off with some patchy fog, so be cautious as you hit the road early. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s. As the morning progresses, the fog will dissipate and temperatures will begin to warm up. This afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid-50s. Winds will remain calm for the next few days but will come out of the north, allowing temperatures to cool down a few degrees.

For Halloween, expect high temperatures in the low 50s. As you head out for your Halloween plans Friday night, temperatures will drop into the 40s. It will be a cloudy day, with the chance of a stray shower in the afternoon or evening.

Saturday will be the coolest day, with highs in the upper 40s. For gameday on Sunday, highs will rebound into the low 50s, though winds will be gusty. The next chance for rain arrives Sunday night.