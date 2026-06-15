Cooler temperatures and unsettled weather

After a beautiful Monday, rain chances return as we move into the middle of the week. While an isolated shower is possible overnight, Tuesday is when rain chances really begin to increase. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, although the overall severe weather threat remains low. There will still be opportunities for some sunshine to break through the clouds at times.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday, with periods of widespread rain possible. The severe weather risk remains low, but a strong to severe thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out, especially across our southern counties. Showers may linger into early Thursday before conditions gradually quiet down heading into the end of the week.

Temperatures will remain below average throughout the week, with highs generally in the lower 70s. Many locations may not even reach 70 degrees on Wednesday. Normal highs for this time of year are around 77 degrees.