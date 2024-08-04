Cooler summer temperatures ahead

Another warm day across Northeast Wisconsin with temperatures in the mid/high 80s with humid conditions.

Thunderstorms are possible tonight, but severe weather is not expected.

Monday will be noticeably cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies and rain are expected.

There are chances for thunderstorms going into Monday night and while they're not expected to be severe, heavy rainfall appears to be likely.

We'll continue to stay cooler mostly in the mid/upper 70s for the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies.