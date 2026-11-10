Cooler November air is in sight

Today is going to be a gorgeous November day. Skies will be sunny throughout the morning and afternoon, and temperatures will be mild. Sunshine and winds out of the west will help boost highs into the low 60s. Typically, temperatures are in the mid-40s this time of year, so this afternoon's highs will put us about 15 degrees above average. These westerly winds will be breezy, especially this afternoon.

Overnight, clouds will increase and temperatures will fall to around 40. By tomorrow morning, we'll begin to see chances for scattered showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy tomorrow, with the possibility of a few light showers. Temperatures will begin to fall as winds shift to the north. Highs tomorrow will drop into the low 50s, remaining slightly above average.

Temperatures will continue to fall into the end of the week. Highs to close out the workweek will dip slightly below average, settling into the low 40s. On Thursday, skies will remain mostly cloudy, and there may be some lake-effect rain showers, with a few flurries potentially mixing in along the lakeshore and near the Upper Peninsula border. Winds will also pick up toward the end of the week.

By this weekend, sunshine will return, and temperatures will begin a slow climb. By the start of next week, we'll be back to milder conditions once again.