Cooler but sunnier start to the week

After a long stretch of highs in the 80s to end summer, we're expected to cool down into the upper 60s and low 70s for Monday and Tuesday.

High pressure moves into Wisconsin that will keep our skies clear with plenty of sunshine and minimal cloud cover.

The first morning of the week saw a frost advisory issued for northern counties such as Langlade county in another sign of the seasons changing.

Mostly sunny skies will continue into the rest of the week with high temperatures in the mid 70s entering the weekend.