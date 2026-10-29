Cooler, but still above average

Wednesday was a record-setting day. The previous record high for October 28 in Green Bay was 70 degrees, but yesterday’s high reached 74. This level of warmth will be short-lived, but we will continue to see temperatures remain above average over the next seven days.

A cold front passed through overnight, bringing some rain and a few claps of thunder. The front has now moved out, and clouds will decrease throughout the morning. Winds have shifted behind the front, so highs will drop into the low 60s today. Even so, temperatures will remain about 10 degrees above average for late October. It will be breezy, but sunny skies will make it an awesome day to get outside.

Weather will be nice for the Packers-Panthers game at Lambeau Field tonight. Skies will be sunny and it will be breezy during tailgating, with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s. Temperatures will fall through the 50s this evening, reaching the upper 40s by the end of the game. Grab an extra layer if you plan on attending! Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the night.

With clear skies overnight, morning temperatures will be chilly, dipping into the 30s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s.

This weekend, skies will become mostly cloudy, but the weather should stay dry for Halloween plans. However, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Highs this weekend will be in the lower 60s.

There is an increased chance of rain late Monday into Tuesday.