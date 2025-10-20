Cool work week ahead

Morning lows dropped into the 30s, prompting frost advisories in effect until 8 AM. Skies are clear to start the day, and with plenty of sunshine and a southerly breeze, temperatures will rebound nicely — expect highs in the mid-60s.

It will be another breezy day, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. By late afternoon, clouds begin moving in, setting the stage for rain chances increasing overnight.

Showers will taper off early Tuesday morning, and behind the rain comes a noticeable drop in temperatures. Overnight lows fall into the lower 40s, and Tuesday’s highs will only warm up to around 50 degrees.