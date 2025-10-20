Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool work week ahead

Jordan's forecast
Cool work week ahead
Posted

Morning lows dropped into the 30s, prompting frost advisories in effect until 8 AM. Skies are clear to start the day, and with plenty of sunshine and a southerly breeze, temperatures will rebound nicely — expect highs in the mid-60s.
It will be another breezy day, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. By late afternoon, clouds begin moving in, setting the stage for rain chances increasing overnight.
Showers will taper off early Tuesday morning, and behind the rain comes a noticeable drop in temperatures. Overnight lows fall into the lower 40s, and Tuesday’s highs will only warm up to around 50 degrees.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids