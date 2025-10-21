Cool, windy, and wet through midweek

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid-40s and will only warm up to around 50 degrees by this afternoon. The day will begin with mostly clear skies, but cloud cover will increase quickly, leading to overcast conditions by midday. Scattered showers are expected to develop in the early afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Winds will also be a factor today, with gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour, adding a chilly feel to the air.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, even cooler temperatures are on the way, with highs only reaching the upper 40s. On and off showers will persist throughout the day, and gusty winds will continue, making for a damp and blustery Wednesday