Cool morning, warm afternoon

It’s a cold start across the area this morning, with temperatures dipping into the 30s. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory through 9:00 AM.

After the frosty start, sunny skies will help temperatures climb quickly today, with afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s. It will feel much more comfortable by midday, making for a pleasant fall afternoon.

Cloud cover will increase tonight, ahead of our next weather system. Expect rain chances to return early Friday morning, especially during early hours. Temperatures will be milder overnight, only falling into the upper 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, seasonably warm conditions are expected, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. However, more cloud cover will build in, bringing a mix of sun and clouds through both Saturday and Sunday.