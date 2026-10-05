Cool Monday, mild days ahead

The workweek is off to a nice but cool start. Clear skies and calm winds allowed overnight lows to drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. Because of this, frost advisories are in effect for our northern counties. Weather will remain nice for the rest of Monday, with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Clouds will increase overnight as a system moves through, bringing a few light showers, especially to the north. This will keep overnight lows milder, in the mid-40s. Rain chances will end by Tuesday morning, with mostly sunny skies returning for the rest of the day. Behind the system, winds will shift and pick up from the southwest, helping temperatures climb back near 70 degrees. Winds will be strong, with gusts near 30 miles per hour through the afternoon.

Wednesday will remain breezy, with a slight chance of a morning shower, although most of the day will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will be slightly above average as we continue to enjoy beautiful fall weather.