Cool before we head into Memorial Day weekend

High pressure is going to keep us dry for the next few days, but it will also keep us seasonably cool. Today will be mostly sunny with highs near 60, and tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Typically, highs this time of year are in the upper 60s. We stay cool through Saturday and then begin to warm up toward the end of the weekend. Temperatures in the 80s will return by next week.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s, so frost is possible.

Our next chance for rain arrives Friday night into Saturday, with another chance for rain Saturday night into early Sunday. After that, conditions turn sunnier and drier for the rest of Memorial Day weekend.