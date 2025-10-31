Cool and wet trick-or-treating

Happy Halloween!
Our trick-or-treat forecast calls for isolated light showers through parts of northeast Wisconsin.
Lows will be in the mid/upper 30s overnight into Saturday.
Saturday highs will only reach the upper 40s, slightly cooler than normal.
We will "fall back" Saturday night pushing our sunset up by about an hour on Sunday night.
Packers gameday on Sunday will be dry, but windy.
