Comfortable weather before another summer warmup

We are in for some amazing weather for the rest of the workweek. Highs today will be in the low 80s with a light breeze, low humidity, and sunny skies. A few clouds will pass through this afternoon, but most of the day will feature blue skies. Friday brings more of the same, with highs in the low 80s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine.

Changes begin to arrive this weekend. Saturday will be warmer, with highs in the mid-80s, and dew points will start to climb into the 60s, making the humidity more noticeable. Most of Saturday will be mostly sunny, although a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible across northern areas.

By Sunday, both temperatures and humidity will climb even higher. Highs will be around 90, and dew points will reach the 70s, making for a hot and humid day. Sunshine will dominate much of the day, but there will be a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Monday will be similar to Sunday before cooler air returns on Tuesday.