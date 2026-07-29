Comfortable today, humid tomorrow

Today brings another round of nice weather. Skies will be sunny, although they may not look completely blue due to wildfire smoke higher in the sky. This smoke will make it a bit hazy at times. Some smoke may reach closer to the ground by Thursday which could cause a slight decrease in air quality but nothing like we saw a few weeks ago. Under these sunny skies, high temperatures reach the mid-80s and humidity stays relatively low. There is a light breeze out of the north today, but those winds do begin to come out of the south by the middle of the day. That change in winds will help usher in some changes.

Thursday will be a warmer and more humid day. Highs reach the upper-80s, and dew points climb to around 70, making it a noticeably humid day. Most of Thursday remains mostly sunny but by Thursday night our rain chances do begin to increase. We could see some scattered showers, particularly to the north. You may hear a couple of rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected.

Rain chances become more widespread on Friday. There could be some thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected. However, some showers could bring heavy rainfall. Some showers linger into Saturday before things clear out for the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures cool off Friday and remain cool through the weekend.